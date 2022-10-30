Jalen Hurts is the main reason why the Philadelphia Eagles are having one of their best seasons in franchise history. In this article, you'll find out which amazing record the quarterback just broke.

In his third season in the NFL, Jalen Hurts has proven that he is indeed a franchise quarterback. Not so long ago, during the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles took a chance on him with the No.53 overall pick. After the end of the Nick Foles' era, he was supposed to be the future.

The first two years were really complicated for Jalen Hurts. He came with a lot of expectations considering his spectacular college career at Alabama under head coach Nick Saban. Nevertheless, the results weren't coming and the Eagles fan base was a little bit impatient.

Now, Jalen Hurts has the Philadelphia Eagles with a 7-0 record as the best team in the NFL. If we look at their schedule, the next four rivals do not have a winning record: Houston, Washington, Indianapolis and Green Bay. So, at least for the moment, the sky is the limit for Hurts.

Jalen Hurts: what's the record he just broke with the Philadelphia Eagles?

After an impressive 35-13 victory at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jalen Hurts is now the quarterback with most consecutive regular season wins in franchise history (10). Prior to this game, Hurts was tied with Norm Van Brocklin, Donovan McNabb, and Carson Wentz.

Obviously, the big question when we have an undefeated team is if they can accomplish the historic feat of the 1972 Miami Dolphins. The Philadelphia Eagles have yet to face Houston, Washington, Indianapolis, Green Bay, Tennessee, Chicago, Dallas, New Orleans and the Giants twice.

Jalen Hurts is trying to give the Eagles their second Vince Lombardi Trophy. On Super Bowl LII, Philadelphia pulled a major upset when they beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in a 41-33 thriller at Minneapolis. Doug Pederson was the head coach and Nick Foles the game's MVP after a Cinderella season when he replaced injured Carson Wentz.