Ja'Marr Chase might have created a new rivalry between Bengals and Jaguars

Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season ended with a thrilling game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals. The AFC North team achieved the victory, and Ja’Marr Chase has sent a message to the AFC South squad that could create a new rivalry in the league.

Monday Night Football of Week 13 was probably one of the most exciting in the season so far. The Jaguars were the clear favorites, but the Bengals surprised them and took a huge victory back home.

Despite Joe Burrow’s season-ending hand injury, Jake Browning stepped in admirably. He connected multiple times with Ja’Marr Chase, including a huge 76-yard touchdown that the wide receiver celebrated enthusiastically.

Ja’Marr Chase wanted to be ‘disrespectful’ against Jaguars

The Bengals really needed to defeat the Jaguars in Week 13 of the 2023 season. Even though Jacksonville was the favorite, Cincinnati has a terrific game to get the victory and keep their playoff chances still alive.

In a very exciting game, the AFC North squad was able to defeat the Jaguars, who are considered as Super Bowl contenders this year. The offense had a remarkable game, with Ja’Marr Chase having a great performance at EverBank Field.

Despite not having Joe Burrow as quarterback, Chase had a great connection with Jake Browning to open the Jaguars defense. The wide receiver had it all planned, as he wanted to have an amazing game against Cincinnati.

According to the former LSU player, he somehow felt the need to be disrespectful to the Jaguars. He had the opportunity and didn’t hesitate to mock Jacksonville, as he taunted his rivals during the 76-yard touchdown he achieved during the game.

“I saw him turning around near the goal line, and I was thinking, ‘Why is he turning around?’ He said it was because he was being disrespectful,” Jake Browning said on Chase’s attitude during the touchdown, per NBC Sports.

Chase then confirmed Browning’s words. “I said I was gonna do some a****** s***, excuse my profanity. I was going to be a jerk today. … I just felt like being an evil person today,” the wideout told reporters.

Jaguars fans haven’t received Chase’s words positively, seeing his actions as unnecessary. Although it was a seemingly ordinary regular-season game, this incident could potentially spark a new rivalry in the NFL.

What are Ja’Marr Chase’s stats in the 2023 NFL season?

Ja’Marr Chase is having a remarkable season. Despite Joe Burrow’s multiple injuries this year, the wideout has been a crucial player for the Bengals, helping them in key plays to win some very tough games.

Entering Week 14, Ja’Marr Chase has amassed 86 receptions for 1,063 yards and seven touchdowns. He’s just 392 yards shy of exceeding his rookie year, and he needs six more touchdowns to match his impressive debut season tally.