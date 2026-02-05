Giants legend makes a bold comparison between Jaxson Dart, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen

The New York Giants believe strongly in the long-term project built around Jackson Dart, viewing the young quarterback as a special talent with the upside to anchor the franchise for years to come. Inside the organization, there is confidence that Dart has the tools to elevate the Giants into contention in future NFL seasons, to the point where comparisons with elite stars such as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen have already begun to surface.

During an interview with RG, legendary Giants linebacker Carl Banks offered high praise for Dart, pointing to similarities with two of the league’s premier quarterbacks. “Jaxson Dart is an elite scrambler, so there is playmaking ability there,” Banks said. “I’m gonna give him Mahomes. I like Mahomes with Josh Allen’s arm.”

The comparison placed Dart in rare company, especially considering he was entering just his second season in the NFL. Mahomes and Allen have combined for multiple MVP awards and deep postseason runs, setting an exceptionally high bar for any young quarterback mentioned alongside them.

Dart was preparing for his second year in the league with a new voice leading the organization. The Giants hired John Harbaugh as head coach after his long tenure with the Baltimore Ravens, a move aimed at bringing stability and championship-level experience to a developing roster.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dart’s early path with the Giants

The Giants selected Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft after trading back into the opening round to secure the Ole Miss product. As a rookie, Dart appeared in 14 games, throwing for 2,272 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions, while also adding 487 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, highlighting his dual-threat ability.

Dart began the season as a backup, with Russell Wilson starting the opening games before the rookie took over in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. His transition into the starting role marked a clear shift toward a youth-driven rebuild.

While there were encouraging flashes throughout the season, Dart also missed time due to a concussion. The Giants finished the 2025 campaign with four wins and missed the playoffs, but the organization entered 2026 hopeful that Harbaugh’s leadership and Dart’s continued development could accelerate the turnaround.