NY Giants QB change might have to wait as Jameis Winston responds amid JJ McCarthy chants from fans

The New York Giants have Jameis Winston as QB1 while J.J. McCarthy waits for his chance on the bench.

Jaxson Dart’s season-ending injury changed the New York Giants‘ plans at quarterback. Even though they had Jameis Winston ready for this kind of scenario, the arrival of J.J. McCarthy is giving John Harbaugh an intriguing alternative at the position.

The head coach made sure to back Winston ever since he took over, but the quarterback’s performance raised questions on whether the Giants should reconsider the order of their QB depth chart.

Early in the Week 4 game against the Arizona Cardinals, Winston’s level led Connor Hughes of SNY to believe that a change could be just a matter of time. “Jameis Winston has guys open. He’s just not throwing to them. His time as a starter might not be much longer,” he wrote on X.

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Winston gets his first TDs of 2026 with NY Giants

Hughes’ post came as the Giants’ offense got off to a weak start against the Cardinals. And it came only a week after an ugly win over the Tennessee Titans, in which the Giants failed to score a touchdown. A week before that, Winston struggled replacing Dart against the Rams in Los Angeles.

With McCarthy on the active roster, some fans at MetLife Stadium already started to campaign for him to take over. “And we have our first ‘JJ’ chant for “J.J. McCarthy from a small group of Giants fans …,” Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post wrote on X.

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However, Winston immediately responded with two touchdown passes, first finding Malachi Fields in the end zone before connecting with Malik Nabers for the star wideout’s first touchdown of the 2026 NFL season.

Winston eventually added a touchdown pass to Theo Johnson to his stat sheet but also showed his inconsistency with two interceptions. The Giants defense stepped up to secure the win, but still, the team is now 3-1, and two of those wins came with Winston under center.

A QB situation to watch in New York

Though McCarthy couldn’t live up to the expectations with the Minnesota Vikings, Giants fans are excited to see what the Michigan Wolverines can do after the change of scenery.

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The 23-year-old is seen as a quarterback with more upside than Winston, who may have reached his ceiling as a backup journeyman at 32. Only time will tell us whether Winston proves his doubters wrong or if Harbaugh ultimately agrees with the Giants fans chanting for McCarthy.

Key takeaways