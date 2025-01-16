Cooper Kupp, the star wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, has transformed his passion for football into a success story both on and off the field. As a result, he has managed to accumulate a considerable fortune.

From his humble beginnings in Yakima, Washington, to becoming the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LVI, the talented player has shown that dedication and talent can take you to unexpected heights.

In June 2022, following a historic season in which he led the National Football League in receptions, yards, and touchdowns, and was named Super Bowl MVP, he signed a three-year contract extension with the Rams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Cooper Kupp’s net worth?

Cooper Kupp, the standout wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, has accumulated an estimated net worth of $18 million, reflecting his success both on the field and through his investments off it, according to Sportskeeda.

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Source: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Throughout his career, he has earned around $93.6 million solely from NFL contracts. Sportskeeda and Spotrac reported that he has an annual salary of $26 million through January 2025.

Advertisement

His performance on the field has been exceptional, standing out in key seasons such as 2021, when he led the league in receptions, yards and touchdowns, and was named Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player.

Advertisement

This standout performance allowed him to sign a three-year, $80 million contract extension with the Rams in 2022, further cementing his status within the NFL, according to Pro Football Network.

His contract with the team includes a $20 million signing bonus and $75 million guaranteed. It is estimated that in 2025 he will earn a base salary of $12.5 million and a roster bonus of $7.5 million, with a cap hit of $29.7 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 29, 2024. (Source: Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

His wealth not only reflects his success within the league but also his smart decisions in sponsorships and real estate, positioning him as one of the most successful and financially solid players.

Advertisement

Cooper Kupp’s earnings with Los Angeles Rams

2026 | $19.9 million

2025 | $20 million

2024 | $20 million

2023 | $20 million

2022 | $30 million

2021 | $13 million

2020 | $7.8 million

2019 | $811 thousand

2018 | $640 thousand

2017 | $1.4 million

Advertisement

Cooper Kupp’s endorsements

Cooper Kupp has built a solid personal brand off the field through various endorsement deals. Throughout his career, he has signed contracts with companies such as Nike, Snickers, Unify, Lexani and Pataday.

Advertisement

His involvement in advertising campaigns and collaborations has allowed him to diversify his income streams and solidify his status as both an NFL star player and an influential public figure.

In addition to these contracts, he has wisely invested his fortune, reflecting smart wealth management that combines both business opportunities and real estate investments. So far, it is not known how much he earns from these agreements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cooper Kupp’s investments

One of Cooper Kupp’s most recent ventures is the launch of a coffee brand called Dodo Coffee, alongside his wife, Anna, and their family. This venture reflects his interest in the food and beverage sector.

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after beating the Seattle Seahawks in overtime at Lumen Field on November 03, 2024. (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Advertisement

In addition to this venture, he has invested in real estate, acquiring high-value properties. He owns a mansion in Wilsonville, Oregon, valued at $3.5 million, which includes a 5,700-square-foot main house.

Advertisement

He also has a 4,600-square-foot training facility. Recently, he has put this property up for sale, indicating active management of his real estate investments, according to sources like The Sun US and LAFB Network.