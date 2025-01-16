Puka Nacua, wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, has emerged as one of the most promising stars. During his rookie season in 2023, he set impressive records with 105 receptions and 1,486 yards, surpassing historical milestones.

The young star is now seeing his success in the National Football League translate into more than just applause: a growing net worth that reflects both his skill on the field and his charisma off of it.

With a multi-year contract with Jordan Brand and a meteoric career that’s just beginning, he is shaping up to be much more than a sports prospect; he’s a player who knows how to turn his talents into opportunities.

What is Puka Nacua’s net worth?

Puka Nacua, the dynamic wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, has had a promising start to his career both on the field and financially. His current net worth is estimated at $1 million, which is impressive for a rising star.

Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after defeating the New York Jets 19-9 at MetLife Stadium on December 22, 2024. (Source: Luke Hales/Getty Images)

With his standout performance on the field, already breaking rookie records, and his charisma off the field, this figure is likely to grow exponentially in the coming years, reaching significantly higher numbers.

In June 2023, he signed a four-year contract with the Rams worth a total of $4.08 million. This deal included a guaranteed signing bonus of $244,980 and an average annual salary of just over $1 million, as Sportskeeda reported.

During his rookie season in 2023, he earned a base salary of $750,000, and in 2024, this amount rose to $915,000. It is set to increase over the remaining years of his contract: $1,030,000 in 2025 and $1,145,000 in 2026.

Puka Nacua’s endorsements

Puka Nacua is not only shining on the field but is also building an impressive presence off it through several high-profile endorsement deals, including Pepsi and other major recognized brands in football.

Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a two point conversion score during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium on October 22, 2023. (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

In April 2024, he signed a multi-year contract with Jordan Brand, joining a prestigious group of athletes under this iconic label. By September, he further expanded his endorsement portfolio by securing a deal with Gatorade.

These strategic partnerships not only strengthen his financial position but also elevate his profile as one of the new, most influential, and marketable faces in the world of professional sports.