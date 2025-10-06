Jayden Daniels receives update on Terry McLaurin: Will he be back for Commanders’ Week 6 MNF game vs Bears?

The Washington Commanders‘ offense is one of the best in the NFL despite having quite some injuries. Jayden Daniels missed two games but came back and won in his return. Speaking of returning, the team’s best wide receiver Terry McLaurin has been sidelined but great news about his status are coming the franchise’s way as they prepare to face the Chicago Bears in Week 6.

McLaurin has missed the last two games with a quad injury, but head coach Dan Quinn gave a positive update on Monday’s press conference. He said he is “optimistic” to get the wideout back for Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears.

Quinn also said that “having an extra day never hurts.” McLaurin had 10 catches for 149 yards in the three games he’s played this season. He also got a contract extension during the offseason.

McLaurin’s connection with Daniels is great

One of the reasons Jayden Daniels is such a good quarterback is his arm. Another reason is having such a great wide receiver like Terry McLaurin on the roster. McLaurin has good routes, great hands and a flawless connection with Daniels.

Now that the offense also has Deebo Samuel on its roster, McLaurin has even more space. Yes, he shares some of his targets, but McLaurin is a guy focused on winning. All of a sudden, the Commanders have one of the best receiving corps in the NFL.

Kliff Kingsbury is arguably one of the best OCs in the NFL

Kingsbury’s time as a head coach in Arizona was really bad. He took some time off the league but then came back as the Commanders’ offensive coordinator. He is arguably the best OC in the NFL right now. His offense is really creative and the Commanders have still delivered even when Daniels and McLaurin have been sidelined.

Kingsbury’s offense is so good schematically that even with injuries, the chains move. He lost his starting running back, now the committee of Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Chris Rodriguez, and Jeremy McNichols is working wonders too. It’s time to recognize Kingsbury is on top of his game.