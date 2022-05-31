The league lost an important, young and talented player who left this world sooner than expected, his pro career began just two years ago. Check here his sport bio.

Life ends in the blink of an eye and that's what happened to Jeff Gladney, a young cornerback who less than two years ago had taken his first steps in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings, it all ended so quickly that he couldn't start the upcoming 2022 season.

So far the NFL has lost two players before the 2022 kickoff, before Gladney another player, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Some young players are careless during the offseason and that ends in accidents that take lives.

Deaths before the start of the season are normal, but they are usually players who are already retired and are in advanced old age. Things like this can be avoided if players take preventive measures during the offseason.

Jeff Gladney NFL stats

Gladney was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 as the 31st overall pick, that season he was the fourth choice to start a game behind Cameron Dantzler. In his short time with the Vikings that lasted from 2020 to 2021, he had 84 tackles and 1 forced fumble.

College career

His entire college football life was developed at TCU from 2015 to 2019, during his college years he was named First-team All-Big 12 (2019) and Second-team All-Big 12 (2018). Gladney suffered a couple of knee injuries during his time with TCU.

Gladney Family

Jeff Gladney was born in Boston, Texas on December 12, 1996. His father is John Gladney and his mother is Jacinda Jefferson. Most of his family is from Texas and he attended high school in his home town along with his brothers Boddy, Jerry and Darnell.

