Mike Vrabel’s partner: Is the Patriots HC married? Age, family and all about Jen Vrabel

Jen Vrabel has been a steady presence beside Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, blending family life and public moments, with a story that hints at more than just her role as a spouse.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Owner Robert Kraft poses for a photograph with Mike Vrabel and his wife Jen Vrabel in 2025.
Owner Robert Kraft poses for a photograph with Mike Vrabel and his wife Jen Vrabel in 2025.

Beside Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, Jen Vrabel has quietly carved her own story. From early beginnings in college to decades alongside one of football’s toughest competitors, her life blends family, loyalty and a hint of mystery.

Long before the Super Bowl lights, her partnership with him was taking shape, shaped by shared experiences and the everyday rhythms of life with an athlete. There’s a richness to her story that goes beyond the sidelines.

Now a fixture in Vrabel’s personal and professional journey, she balances life, family and the occasional public moment. While much remains private, the outline of a remarkable partnership is visible to those paying attention.

How old is Jen Vrabel?

Jen Vrabel was born in 1975, which makes her 51 years old in 2026. She and Mike Vrabel have been married for over 25 years, sharing decades of milestones alongside his NFL journey.

The love story of Jen Vrabel and Mike Vrabel

Their relationship began at Ohio State University, where both were student‑athletes — Mike on the football team and Jen playing volleyball for the Buckeyes.

She reportedly made the first move by asking a professor for his phone number after seeing him in class, kickstarting a bond that would endure through his entry into the NFL.

After dating during college, the pair married in 1999, shortly after she graduated with a degree in dental hygiene and he was drafted into the NFL. Their decades‑long partnership has spanned multiple teams, coaching shifts and family milestones as Mike’s career progressed from player to coach.

How many children do Jen Vrabel and Mike Vrabel have?

Jen and Mike Vrabel are parents to two sons, Tyler and Carter. Tyler, the older son, played college football at Boston College and later signed with the Atlanta Falcons practice squad before eventually retiring from the NFL. Carter pursued athletics in baseball, playing at multiple colleges including Tennessee Tech.

What does Jen Vrabel do for a living? Highlights of her career

Before family life took center stage, Jen Vrabel had her own path outside the NFL spotlight. After graduating from Ohio State with a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene in 1998, she worked as a dental hygienist and assistant prior to the birth of her first child.

While she doesn’t maintain a high‑profile professional career today, she has been described as a supportive spouse and family anchor, managing home life and championing Mike’s transitions from player to coach through demanding schedules and relocations.

Jen Vrabel’s social media accounts

Jen Vrabel keeps a relatively low profile on social media compared with many spouses of sports figures. She doesn’t maintain highly publicized or frequently updated accounts like some NFL partners.

Instead, much of her online presence comes through occasional appearances in team photos, family posts from Mike, and the occasional tagged snapshots from her sons’ athletic milestones. Her Instagram (@jenvrabel1) is private, so she only follows a close circle.

ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
