Among the top ten defensive players is Jermaine Johnson as the ninth best prospect, plus there is already a strong prediction about the team that could draft him in 2022.

The 2022 NFL Draft is only three days away from starting and most franchises already have a preliminary list of the prospects that will be drafted to play in the league, among them is Jermaine Johnson, a young linebacker who has a lot to offer.

For the upcoming draft they will have a variety of options for offense, but one of the most important things will be picking the best players on defense. At least the defensive players are not usually draft bust and are a little more valuable.

Jermaine played only three seasons in school and after the 2021 season he declared ready for the upcoming Draft. So far experts have Jermaine as a top 15 pick, but his pick is also likely to be traded to another team.

What is the age and height of Jermaine Johnson II?

Johnson II was born on January 7, 1999, he is 23 years old, his hometown is Eden Prairie in Minnesota. He is a tall guy at 6-5 (1.96m), the perfect size for a linebacker as tackles will be easier for him.

What were Jermaine Johnson II's stats at school?

He played for Georgia (SEC) for two seasons, 2019 and 2020, in his first year as a junior Johnson II played in nine games for only 9 tackles, 11 assists and 1.5 sacks. His second year with Georgia was much better with an average of 5.0 sacks. After two years with Georgia, Johnson II played for Florida State (ACC) in 2021 for 33 tackles alone, 37 assists and 11.5 average.

stats by sports-reference.com (columns without stats were removed, def int-yds-avg-td and fumbles yds) Tackles Tackles Tackles Tackles Tackles Def Int Fumbles Fumbles Fumbles Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk PD FR TD FF *2019 Georgia SEC JR LB 9 9 11 20 2.0 1.5 1 0 1 *2020 Georgia SEC SR LB 7 11 5 16 5.0 5.0 1 0 0 2021 Florida State ACC SR DE 12 33 37 70 17.5 11.5 2 1 1 2 Career Overall 53 53 106 24.5 18.0 4 1 1 3 Georgia 20 16 36 7.0 6.5 2 0 1 Florida State 33 37 70 17.5 11.5 2 1 1 2

What were Johnson II's NFL combine results?

Johnson II ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds, his vertical jump was 32 inches, broad jump 10-5, and his arms measured 34-inch and his hand at 9 ⅞-inch. He was slightly slow on the 40-yard dash but that doesn't detract from his talent.