NCAAF News: Archie Manning sets record straight on favorite NFL team for grandson, Texas QB Arch

Despite being a backup during his freshman year, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is already a star in the college universe. Though his appearances for the Longhorns have been limited, five-star Manning has turned heads and fans are already hoping for him to enter the NFL. However, his grandfather and legendary Ole Miss QB Archie Manning made a clear statement on what he wishes for Arch.

Recently, Archie was seen in a video expressing his hope that Arch would stay in college football for several more years. When the time came for him to enter the NFL, Archie said he wanted his grandson to play for the Dallas Cowboys.

The statement sent shockwaves through social media. America’s Team has signed Dak Prescott to a ludicrous four-year extension. Could Dallas be eyeing Manning right after Prescott’s contract expires in 2028? Arch would need to stay in school for at least three more seasons and possibly spend one season behind Prescott in Arlington.

However, after his comment made such a stir, Archie backtracked and clarified what he meant.

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns arrives prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

“That is something that kind of got out of hand,” Archie stated,via Sports Illustrated. “I have a sports bar in New Orleans and I was just being nice to a patron. I told him I hoped Arch would play three more years of college football, and he said ‘And then maybe to the Cowboys?’, I said ‘That’d be fine with me‘.”

The Manning family recipe

The NCAA season is not over for Texas, though it doesn’t seem like Arch will be playing much meaningful snaps heading forward. The 19 year-old had an exciting freshman year in Austin and is eager to take over as the QB1 in 2025. However, many wonder whether Manning will stay for his senior year or whether he’ll declare for the NFL Draft after his junior campaign.

Judging by the Manning’s history and past statements it’s highly likely Arch will spend at least three more seasons in The Forty Acres. Peyton played four years in Tennessee before declaring for the NFL Draft and Eli stayed four seasons in Ole Miss, as well.

As the Longhorns gear up for the Playoffs, many fans call for Manning to replace Quinn Ewers, however, Steve Sarkisian has made it clear Ewers is the team’s QB1 for the rest of the way. Arch’s time will come, his story in Texas is just getting started.

