NFL News: Jerry Jones picks his favorite in Cowboys QB role dispute between Cooper Rush and Trey Lance

Owner Jerry Jones chose his preferred quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys between Trey Lance and Cooper Rush in the 2024 NFL season.

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys
By Ignacio Cairola

The Dallas Cowboys‘ season is all but over with Monday night’s dramatic loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, which included a special teams error that led to the final score. Adding to that momentary anguish was an even bigger regret, which was the long-term injury to star tight end Dak Prescott, who has Cooper Rush and Trey Lance as his two backups for the 2024 NFL season. Jerry Jones picked one of them.

Prescott’s absence until the following year was a blow that ended the Cowboys‘ slim playoff hopes. The quarterback suffered a partially torn hamstring and was out for the season after undergoing surgery. Jones decided not to sign him and went with what he had.

Rush and Lance, faced with this scenario, battled for the position left vacant by Prescott. Meanwhile, the Cowboys’ season had seen a slight uptick in wins that allowed the illusion of postseason qualification to quickly fade. However, with his ownership perspective, Jones chose one of the two backup quarterbacks with the future of the franchise in mind.

Who did Jones choose between Rush and Lance?

Jones spoke as he does every Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan and said the Cowboys are not interested in having backup quarterback Trey Lance as their starter. “I’m not. I still think Cooper Rush gives us the best chance. Wins are important to us. This is a young team,” the Dallas franchise owner said.

Cooper Rush, quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

Comparing Rush and Lance

It is currently unfair to compare the activity of both quarterbacks, as Rush has been the starter since Prescott‘s injury. The 31-year-old veteran has started five games and completed 128 passes for seven touchdowns this season.

Lance, on the other hand, is seven years younger than Rush. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has played in just two games this season, completing four passes and one incompletion. “I’m ready for the opportunity,” Lance said days ago about the possibility of competing for the quarterback job.

What is the Cowboys’ next game?

Dallas will play its next game of the 2024 NFL season when it takes on the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 on Sunday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium. It will be a matchup of two teams with negative records, both looking to rebuild for next year.

