The Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in 27 years. Last season, they failed once again in the playoffs facing the San Francisco 49ers. Dak Prescott couldn’t deliver though the team had an improved defense to support him. Another disappointment for Jerry Jones.

It’s important to remember the NFC East will be really tough in the near future. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have the best roster in football, the Giants are on a great rebuilding process under Brian Daboll and Washington could improve thanks to the arrival of Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator.

Now, the Dallas Cowboys are facing another huge controversy after the arrest of Sam Williams. The player could get suspended by the NFL, but Jerry Jones gave a very strange statement regarding the situation.

Jerry Jones talks about the arrest of Sam Williams

The Frisco police in Texas confirmed Sam Williams was arrested last Sunday while driving. The information points out the charges were unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, the Cowboys played against the Seahawks on the road. A few hours after they traveled back to Dallas, the defensive end was caught in the incident.

Though Sam Williams has been back at practice, the Dallas Cowboys are aware of the arrest and remain very cautious as the player could face a big suspension from the NFL. In this case, the best scenario for him would be a possible fine. However, Jerry Jones had an incredible take about what happened.

“Well, first of all, I’m seeing that he is as, which is more often the case than not, this sounds a little hollow, but he does and is maturing. And he is. What was he going, 66 miles an hour? So he’s 34 miles an hour less this year than he was last year. 98 to 66. So that’s improvement.”

Last December, in the first incident Jones talked about, Sam Williams was cited for driving at almost 100 miles per hour. In that car crash, the player and a 71-year old woman had to be hospitalized.

After being recruited in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams had a very solid rookie year with the Cowboys participating in 15 games with four sacks. He brings much needed depth as an edge rusher.