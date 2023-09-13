The New York Jets have been dealt a significant blow with the news that Aaron Rodgers will be sidelined for the rest of the season due to a torn Achilles tendon suffered during their recent defeat against the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.

This unfortunate injury has left the Jets without their star quarterback as their championship aspirations were reduced immensely. Speculation has begun regarding who might step in to replace Rodgers for the remainder of the season, but for now Zach Wilson prepares to start.

Amid the opinions regarding Rodgers’ injury, one stood out considering Matt LaFleur shared his thoughts. His former coach for four years at the Green Bay Packers spoke with the media about the impact this injury has in the competition.

Matt LaFleur on Rodgers Getting Injured

LaFleur himself is intimately familiar with Achilles injuries, having experienced one early in his tenure with the Packers. Despite the difference compared to rehabbing as a player, he expressed his sympathy for Rodgers.

As reported by Rob Demovsky of ESPN, LaFleur said “I feel for him. Never want to see anybody go through that. Anytime you have a player of his caliber not playing football, it’s bad for the game,” about his former player.

LaFleur also revealed that he reached out to Rodgers via text after learning of his injury. “It’s tough. Never want to see anybody go through that. Thoughts are with him. I have so much respect for him, how tough he is, how competitive he is.”

How Old Is Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers is 39 years old.