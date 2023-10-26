In recent years, the Dallas Cowboys have consistently been regarded as one of the strongest teams in their conference. Despite their impressive regular-season performances, they’ve struggled to make a significant impact missing the NFC Championship game for an extended period. While they boast a talented roster, they have been relatively cautious when it comes to making bold moves.

Contrasting, a divisional rival like the Philadelphia Eagles have been proactive in seeking out trades to strengthen their team, such as the acquisition of All-Pro safety Kevin Byard. However, Jerry Jones has dashed the hopes of fans who may have expected a change in his usual stance of “we like our guys” ahead of the October 31 deadline.

During a recent press conference, the team’s owner and general manager Jones stated “I don’t think there’s anything at a level that I would expect to do anything. I don’t see anything heated up to a level that would cause something to happen,” seemingly suggesting that there were no imminent trades in the works.

Jones Confused Everybody with Another Comment

After Jones’ initial statement about trades, it appeared that the Cowboys might not make any significant moves to bolster their roster next week. However, the billionaire had a sudden shift in tone indicating they might indeed be preparing up for a strategic move.

Jones expressed, “I think there is a trade mentality. Maybe it has to do with the turnover at the executive level. Guys are trying to make something happen. That’s a healthy thing. I’m, by nature, active and a risk-taker, so don’t come by unless you want to get struck at. We will trade. There’s no mistake about it. We will make a deal. But it’s certainly got a high bar because I like our team.”

Earlier in the discussion with the media Jones also provided his vision one the current state of the team: “I do like this roster. Would I improve it if given an opportunity and it made a lot of sense? Of course we would. But if we don’t do anything at this trade deadline, we’ve got a team in my mind that can get us where we want to go.”

SURVEY Should the Dallas Cowboys make a trade? Should the Dallas Cowboys make a trade? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

What Was the Last Midseason Trade the Cowboys Made?

The Cowboys’ latest midseason trade was last year when they acquired defensive tackle Jonathan Hankins for a swap of late-round draft selections.