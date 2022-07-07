After trading up to get him in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers look prepared to enter the 2022 season with Trey Lance at the helm. According to franchise legend Jerry Rice, this will be a great year for the second-year quarterback.

The San Francisco 49ers have prepared the transition to a new quarterback with plenty of time and now look ready to finally make the change. Jimmy Garoppolo's days at the helm of the Niners seem to be over, with Trey Lance ready to take over.

Last year, the 49ers made an effort to get the North Dakota State product by trading up with the Miami Dolphins. San Francisco selected Lance with the third overall pick, making clear its plans for the future.

Though he struggled to win the job in his rookie year, Lance is expected to be given the reins in 2022 with Garoppolo likely to be traded in the near future. Some people have their doubts about Lance after his complicated first season, but 49ers legend Jerry Rice believes the team is in good hands.

49ers icon Jerry Rice feels Trey Lance will have a great year

“Trey Lance, I think he’s ready to go, and I think he’s incredible because he has that one aspect that Jimmy (Garoppolo) doesn’t have, and that’s the threat of running with the ball and stuff like that," Rice told KSBW TV, via 49erswebzone.com. "So his mobility, his strong arm, and this guy, he’s before his time."

The former wide receiver played with some of the all-time greats like Joe Montana and Steve Young, so he knows a good quarterback when he sees one. For Rice, this will be a memorable year for Lance.

“I was running routes for him,” Rice told NFL Network, via ProFootballTalk. “It didn’t take me long to really be on the same page with him. He’s got that rocket arm, but he’s also got that mobility and that vision where he can extend plays and throw the ball downfield. I’m sure, with repetitions on the field, the players really just building around him, he’s going to have a successful year this year.”

Lance won't have an easy job, that's for sure. Even though Garoppolo didn't convince every 49ers fan, he led the team to the 2020 Super Bowl and also guided them to the NFC Championship Game last season. Only time will tell whether Lance can take them that far as well.