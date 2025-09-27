Jets HC Aaron Glenn delivers positive update on key player ahead of crucial matchup against Dolphins

Head Coach Aaron Glenn delivered promising news about a crucial player for the New York Jets ahead of their pivotal matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Following a challenging defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a shaky start to the regular season, the Jets are optimistic about having a key player back in action this coming Monday.

Glenn confirmed that Justin Fields is set to play against the Dolphins in Week 4, a revelation initially shared by NFL insider Adam Schefter on his X account. This announcement has been met with enthusiasm and relief from the Jets’ loyal fan base.

Following their Week 3 defeat to the Buccaneers, the Jets eagerly await the return of Fields. This season, Fields has completed 57.6% of his passes, throwing for 10 first downs and one touchdown. Although his stats haven’t been stellar, Fields is a vital component in coach Glenn’s strategy for this season.

With an unsettling 0-3 start, the upcoming game presents a promising opportunity for the Jets to notch their first win, pitting them against a Dolphins team also stuck at 0-3.

Fields’ impressive history against the Dolphins

Fields is slated to make his season debut on Monday, and he boasts a superb track record against the Dolphins from his time with the Chicago Bears. During that sole game against Miami, Fields delivered a remarkable performance, leading the Bears to a memorable victory.

In that game, Fields amassed 178 rushing yards, 123 passing yards, along with three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. His efforts set an NFL record for most rushing yards in a single game by a quarterback, a milestone that still resonates with fans and analysts alike.

Anticipation is building for Fields’ return as the Jets face a formidable yet equally struggling opponent. With Fields under center, coach Glenn has a tangible opportunity to devise a winning game plan that could see the Jets overcome the Dolphins.