Jets set to bolster defense as Arvell Reese emerges as favorite for No. 2 pick

The New York Jets currently hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With this selection, the Big Apple franchise is poised to bolster its defense by selecting Ohio State standout Arvell Reese.

As of today, the Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The AFC West club is widely expected to select Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, which would put the Jets officially on the clock to make their move.

According to the latest betting odds, the Jets are the heavy favorites to select Arvell Reese at No. 2 overall with a -250 line, although their willingness to trade back is also open. The versatile linebacker/edge rusher is regarded as the premier defensive prospect in this class, and New York is in desperate need of a foundational piece for Aaron Glenn’s unit.

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Is a trade-up possible for the Jets?

Earlier this offseason, the Jets acquired veteran Geno Smith via a trade with the Raiders. The move marks a full-circle moment for Smith, who returns to the team that originally drafted him in 2013, and he is currently slated to lead the offense in 2026.

Prior to his arrival, rumors swirled that the Jets might assemble a massive trade package for the Raiders’ No. 1 pick. However, the acquisition of Smith—coupled with the high cost of moving up—indicates that a trade for the top spot is now highly unlikely.

While the Jets may not yet have a long-term franchise quarterback (as the 35-year-old Smith is viewed as a bridge), the Raiders are equally desperate for a signal-caller and are unlikely to pass on the opportunity to draft Mendoza.

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Who is the second-best quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft?

If the Jets are not entirely convinced by Reese, their next logical step would be to address the quarterback position. While Smith provides a veteran presence, a smooth transition at the position is vital for the club’s ongoing rebuild following a difficult 3-14 season in 2025.

Roll Tide let it fly at the NFL Combine 🎯



When will @AlabamaFTBL QB Ty Simpson hear his name called in April? @ty_simpson06 pic.twitter.com/13JxwR3ovY — NFL (@NFL) March 4, 2026

According to most scouts, Ty Simpson is the consensus second-best quarterback prospect behind Mendoza. If the Jets were to select him, Simpson would likely spend his rookie season learning under Smith’s veteran guidance before potentially taking the reins as the starter in 2027.

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