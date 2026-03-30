NY Jets’ willingness to trade back in NFL Draft could signal final decision on Ty Simpson

The New York Jets own the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and with it, they face a plethora of options. As much traction as rumors of Ty Simpson being selected by Gang Green have gained, the Jets are far from making a decision. Still, the franchise’s willingness to move down the board may hint that it has already made up its mind.

As reported by Connor Hughes from SNY, Jets GM Darren Mougey admitted the team is open to trading down in the 2026 NFL Draft. New York won’t actively shop its second overall selection—or the rest of its draft stock, for that matter—but if another team calls, it will answer the ring.

With Simpson trending upwards in mock drafts, the Jets’ decision raises eyebrows. Aaron Glenn knows he has his starting quarterback in Geno Smith, but the fanbase in East Rutherford and the Big Apple isn’t as convinced. Still, if the Jets trade the second overall pick, it would all but confirm they have done their due diligence on Simpson, and reached a conclusion.

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What it’d mean for Simpson and Jets

Trading down essentially means the Jets will be leaving Simpson up for grabs and that they are fine with either outcome. If Simpson somehow falls into their hands, New York may take him. There’s an upside to moving down, obviously.

Ty Simpson, former Alabama quarterback

The Jets will be getting a big haul in return. Perhaps, that’s enough for them to give up on the Simpson dream—or any other player they may target with their top picks.

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Is Simpson a top 5 draft pick?

Still, Simpson has some work to do to be considered worthy of the second overall pick in the upcoming draft class. Perhaps time will prove such a decision right, but as things stand, it seems that if any team trades up for the Jets’ second overall selection, it will be for another player.

Who knows, though? Crazier things have happened in the NFL, and the Jets could now open the gates for the unexpected to occur when teams gather in Pittsburgh for the 2026 Draft.