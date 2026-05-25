Will Howard’s adaptability could benefit the Pittsburgh Steelers

Will Howard will enter his second NFL season, likely serving as the primary backup to Aaron Rodgers for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are already certain that Aaron Rodgers will be their starting quarterback for at least one year. The good news for the team is that Will Howard will remain as the backup, and in his second year in the NFL under a new coaching staff, he will have to learn his fourth different playbook in as many years.

“By now, Will Howard should be accustomed to learning a new playbook,” Gerry Dulac of The Pittsburgh Gazette wrote. “After all, Mike McCarthy’s offense is his fourth in four years. He feels Howard is ‘wired’ for the task.”

While many may see a lack of consistency and regularity as a potential drawback, the truth is that Howard has shown adaptability over the past few years, adjusting to whatever situation he has faced, even learning his coordinators’ systems from scratch.

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Howard’s recent experiences

Over the last four years, quarterback Will Howard has faced the massive challenge of learning four entirely different consecutive playbooks. His journey began in 2023 with the Kansas State Wildcats, mastering a gritty, run-heavy spread option system.

Will Howard #18 QB.

By 2024, he transferred to Ohio State, adapting to a high-octane, star-studded offense that culminated in a CFP National Championship with the Buckeyes. Upon entering the NFL in 2025, Howard had to absorb Mike Tomlin‘s established, defensive-minded Pittsburgh Steelers system as a rookie.

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Now, in 2026, he is forced to adapt yet again as Mike McCarthy takes the reins in Pittsburgh, requiring Howard to quickly command a brand new West Coast-hybrid offensive playbook.

The perfect mentor in Pittsburgh

For young quarterback Will Howard, having Aaron Rodgers as a teammate in Pittsburgh represents the ultimate masterclass in NFL preparation. As Rodgers officially commands his final season in 2026, Howard finds himself in the enviable position of learning directly from a four-time MVP and master of the position.

This two-year window alongside A-Rod provides Howard with invaluable daily exposure to Rodgers’ elite pre-snap processing, footwork, and veteran leadership. With the franchise likely turning to Howard as their future quarterback, this ideal mentorship setup ensures that when Rodgers finally steps away after the 2026 season, the Steelers’ next-in-line will be fully prepared to inherit the throne.