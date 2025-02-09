Jim Harbaugh could add a six-time Pro Bowl WR to the Chargers roster to help Herbert next season

Jim Harbaugh’s first season with the Los Angeles Chargers was impressive, taking the team as far as possible while establishing a solid strategy alongside Justin Herbert. That approach could get even stronger if they manage to add a six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who has reportedly expressed interest in returning to the West Coast.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Davante Adams is “intrigued” by the idea of heading back west, with potential landing spots including the Rams, Chargers, and even the 49ers. However, for that to happen, Adams would first need to be released by the Jets, with whom he remains under contract.

A proven veteran, Adams spent 2014 to 2021 with Green Bay and is a two-time NFL receiving touchdowns leader. A receiver of his caliber could be the perfect addition for Justin Herbert, who struggled in the playoffs and wasn’t able to replicate his regular-season performance.

Davante Adams would need to find a way for the Jets to release him so he can join any of the teams mentioned by Fowler. He still has $38 million left on his contract with the franchise, making it viable for them to look for a way to offload him.

Davante Adams #17 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Davante Adams’ Recent Seasons

Last season was somewhat complicated for Adams, as he ended the year playing for two teams, the Raiders and the Jets. However, he somehow managed to record over a thousand yards with a total of 1,063, marking his fifth consecutive year achieving that feat since 2020. Most of those yards were with the Jets (854).

One of the negative points for Adams is that since 2022, he hasn’t been able to score more than ten touchdowns. Last year, he scored only eight touchdowns, seven with Aaron Rodgers in New York, but in 2022, he managed to score 14 touchdowns with the Rams, his second-best mark behind the 18 he scored with the Packers in 2020.

The Chargers Lack Veteran Receivers

Among the Chargers‘ receivers, the most ‘experienced’ in terms of age is DJ Chark, who barely had 31 yards last season in the limited seven games he played with the team. Among the veteran tight ends, Tomlinson and Hurst, neither could contribute enough to the production of caught passes, both being 32 and 31 years old, respectively.