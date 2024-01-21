It’s been months since NFL pundits have talked about Jim Harbaugh’s imminent return to the league. Ever since he left the San Francisco 49ers, people have wondered when he will get back to the pros.

The timing seemed perfect now. He led the Michigan Wolverines to the National Championship, and he could be in line to serve a third NCAA-imposed suspension.

Also, with the Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons reportedly pursuing him, it seemed like a no-brainer move. Nonetheless, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reports that there could be a big factor in play: Money.

Jim Harbaugh Is Looking For More Money

“It’s all to be determined at this point. But if Harbaugh will be inclined to go where he’ll get the most moolah, it’s possible he’ll get there by going back to the place where he just reached the pinnacle of his career — even if he knows there’s a higher mountain to climb in the NFL,” wrote Florio.

Florio confirms that his decision could go down to the wire and choose between the Chargers, Falcons, or Wolverines. Nonetheless, a return to college could be the most likely option because of his potential salary:

“Barring a change, it’s looking like Chargers, Falcons, or Wolverines,” continued the report. “If it comes down to the money, Harbaugh could end up staying in the place where it’s easier to pay the head coach a lot of money because there’s no line item in the budget for player salaries.”

At the end of the day, this is a business, and it’s not like he’s been mistreated at Ann Arbor. He lives and dies for Michigan, and he could look to put together the next dynasty of college football, especially now that Nick Saban has finally called it quits.