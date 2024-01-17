Jim Harbaugh has finally achieved his goal of becoming a national champion in college football with Michigan. That’s why his new challenge is to win a Super Bowl. Eleven years ago, the head coach came very close with the San Francisco 49ers when he lost the big game against his brother John and the Ravens.

Now, Harbaugh is part of an extraordinary list of available names heading into the 2024 season alongside Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel. Therefore, many teams will not miss the opportunity to change their future.

While Bill Belichick might be considered the top candidate for any team in the NFL, the significant issue is the longevity factor. Hence, Harbaugh is very appealing for a long-term rebuilding process.

He already did it successfully in San Diego, Stanford, the 49ers and the Wolverines. Considering this impressive list, a NFC team might surprise everyone with a big push to sign him.

What will be the next team of Jim Harbaugh?

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have completed an interview with Jim Harbaugh for the head coach position. In less than 48 hours, Arthur Blank’s team had talks with Harbaugh and also with Bill Belichick.

Though the Falcons are aiming for the top names in the market, Atlanta have also interviewed Brian Callahan, Steve Wilks, Mike Macdonald, Ejiro Evero and Anthony Weaver.

In the case of Jim Harbaugh, it’s important to remember he already had an interview with the Los Angeles Chargers. That’s a very compelling place with Justin Herbert as a proven franchise quarterback.