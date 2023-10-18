The Indianapolis Colts have officially announced Anthony Richardson is out for the season after his right shoulder injury. Jim Irsay, the team’s owner, confirmed the news.

“After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony, and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season”.

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Colts selected Anthony Richardson with the No.4 overall pick as they believe the young quarterback could be a worth heir of legendary names such as Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

Anthony Richardson will have season-ending surgery with Colts

In fact, the constant injuries suffered by Andrew Luck were crucial to make this final decision for Anthony Richardson. The Colts and Jim Irsay didn’t want to make the same past mistakes by rushing their future franchise quarterback back on the field.

“Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our team. We collected several medical opinions and we felt this was the best course of action for his long-term health.”

Though head coach Shane Steichen will have a very complicated task in the near future, the former offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles totally supports surgery. It’s a rebuilding process with no need to go fast.

“That’s a huge part of it. You take the guy fourth overall, he’s a tremendous competitor, great player. The longevity of him needs to be at a premium, so this is the best thing for him moving forward.”

When will Anthony Richardson return with the Colts?

After the injury in the game of Week 5 against the Titans, the medical recommendations for the rookie always pointed out at surgery on his right shoulder to fully repare the damaged AC joint.

Another hit in that area for Richardson could have severely compromised his professional career in the NFL. He should be ready for training camp before the 2024 season. That’s why, Jim Irsay is convinced they’ve made the best decision.

“We anticipate a full recovery and there is no doubt Anthony has a promising future. In the meantime, I love the fight of this team and I’m excited for the opportunity we have ahead of us. It starts this week with Cleveland.”

Who will replace Anthony Richardson with the Colts?

Gardner Minshew will be the starter for the Colts after Anthony Richardson’s injury was confirmed. Sam Ehlinger is the backup and, in the next few days, Indianapolis will have to sign another quarterback for the No.3 spot.

What’s the remaining schedule for the Indianapolis Colts?

So, with Anthony Richardson out for the season, the Indianapolis Colts will have an uphill battle to make the playoffs. This is their remaining schedule: Browns, Saints, Panthers, Patriots, Buccaneers, Titans, Bengals, Steelers, Falcons, Raiders and Texans.

Right now, the Colts have a 3-3 record as second place in the AFC South. They’re one game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars in a wide open division with the Houston Texans (3-3) and the Tennessee Titans (2-4).