Despite the ongoing debate over the NFL’s GOAT, only a handful of names consistently come up in the conversation. One of them is Tom Brady, who is widely regarded as the greatest of all time. However, when discussing the best quarterback ever, other legends also enter the discussion, most notably Joe Montana.

Montana, along with Dan Marino, Peyton Manning, and John Elway, is often mentioned among the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. But when it comes to choosing between himself and Brady, his response has been different. In an interview with Sports Illustrated two years ago, Montana took part in a QB showdown where he had to pick between some of the league’s all-time best.

First, he was asked to decide between John Elway and Terry Bradshaw—he picked Bradshaw. Next, it was Bradshaw vs. Roger Staubach, and Montana stuck with Bradshaw. When the choice came down to Bradshaw or Lamar Jackson, he surprisingly opted for Jackson. He then picked Fran Tarkenton over Jackson, Aaron Rodgers over Tarkenton, and ultimately, Brady over Rodgers.

Finally, the last question was: Tom Brady or Joe Montana? “I’m taking me for sure (laughs),” Montana said. With that response, he made it clear that he considers himself one of the most important players in NFL history, even ahead of Brady. However, that didn’t necessarily mean he ranked himself as the best quarterback of all time, Montana had already made his choice earlier in the exercise.

Joe Montana, former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers.

Montana reveals his top 5 quarterbacks in NFL history

As a four-time Super Bowl champion and one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, Montana is no stranger to all-time rankings. Now, the San Francisco 49ers legend has revealed his own top five quarterbacks of all time—featuring some surprising inclusions and omissions, particularly regarding Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning, and other iconic names.

Topping Montana’s list is a rare tie between NFL icon Dan Marino and New England Patriots legend Tom Brady. “I made my own rules,” Montana quipped when asked why he allowed two players to share the No. 1 spot.

In second place, Montana paired Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes with Indianapolis Colts great Peyton Manning, emphasizing their profound impact on the game. Rounding out his rankings at No. 3 is former Green Bay Packers standout Aaron Rodgers, the only quarterback on his list without a shared spot.

Why Montana deserves his place among the all-time greats

Few players in NFL history have a résumé as decorated as Montana’s. A true 49ers legend, the Hall of Fame quarterback built an unparalleled legacy with multiple championships, individual accolades, and an undeniable impact on the sport.

Here are some of Joe Montana’s most prestigious NFL achievements: