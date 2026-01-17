John Harbaugh and all the NY Giants head coaches in franchise history

It’s official. According to multiple reports, John Harbaugh is set to become the newest head coach of the New York Giants after signing a five-year deal. This marks an aggressive move by the franchise who now gets a Super Bowl winner to command the future of the franchise.

By signing on the dotted line, Harbaugh became the 24th head coach in franchise history. However, the hope is he will bring stability into a team that hasn’t had a reliable tenure in more than a decade. This is the list of Giants‘ HCs so far:

Bob Folwell (1925) Doc Alexander (1926) Earl Potteiger (1927-1928) Roy Andrews (1929-1930) Benny Friedman* (1930) Steve Owen* (1930-1953) Jim Lee Howell (1954-1960) Allie Sherman (1961-1968) Alex Webster (1969-1973) Bill Arnsparger (1974-1976) John McVay (1976-1978) Ray Perkins (1979-1982) Bill Parcells* (1983-1990) Ray Handley (1991-1992) Dan Reeves (1993-1996) Jim Fassel (1997-2003) Tom Coughlin (2004-2015) Ben McAdoo (2016-2017) Steve Spagnuolo (2017) Pat Shurmur (2018-2019) Joe Judge (2020-2021) Brian Daboll (2022-2025) Mike Kafka (2025) John Harbaugh (2026-current)

*Indicates Hall of Fame status

Harbaugh will have a solid core to work with

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants.

Harbaugh has a good young core to work with. Jaxson Dart was a revelation as a rookie, now Harbaugh will help him evolve as a quarterback in his second year. They also have a second-year running back in Cam Skattebo who has all the tools to become an absolute threat if he recovers from his ankle injury properly. Also coming back from injury, third-year star wide receiver Malik Nabers. With them and a good front seven, the Giants are a promising team for Harbaugh to elevate.

The Giants were urged to sign Harbaugh so much so that they used an unexpected influence to poach him. Well, now they got him so a new, much-more successful era should rise for this team.

How big of a challenge is this for Harbaugh?

Well it’s not a Super Bowl contender team, but there are some positives for Harbaugh. For instance, his best players are still on rookie deals for the foreseeable future. Second of all, the NFC East is a very volatile division where Harbaugh can easily position the team as a possible divisional champion.

The Cowboys have a mess of their own which sees no end in sight. While a dangerous team, they’re not dominant by any means. The Commanders have an old, injured roster and just lost their offensive coordinator while dismissing the defensive coordinator too. Hence, they are looking to rebuild some areas to help Jayden Daniels out. Last, the Eagles, who are as talented as a team can be, but have an internal warfare and they seem bound to implode.