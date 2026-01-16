Lamar Jackson was ready to play for Steelers if John Harbaugh hadn’t landed with NY Giants or another NFL team

Lamar Jackson could have played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The shocking theory was revealed by Nick Wright on First Things First, following the complicated relationship the quarterback had with his former Ravens head coach, John Harbaugh.

“I have on good authority that Lamar loves Tomlin and that if things had gone a different way with Baltimore’s decision whether or not to keep John Harbaugh, that Lamar had a lot of potential interest in finding a way to play for Mike Tomlin.”

In the end, the Ravens fired Harbaugh, and Mike Tomlin decided to step away from the Steelers. Now, both AFC North teams are still searching for their next coach. Nevertheless, Lamar in Pittsburgh would have been something incredible.

John Harbaugh could be next Giants head coach

John Harbaugh is very close to becoming the head coach of the New York Giants. Although multiple reports considered the move a done deal, there are still contractual details that have prevented everything from being official.

Why did John Harbaugh leave Ravens and choose Giants?

John Harbaugh left the Ravens because owner Steve Bisciotti was no longer satisfied with his work as head coach. Now, Harbaugh has decided to start fresh in another conference with a core of young players like Jaxson Dart, Malik Nabers, and Cam Skattebo.

