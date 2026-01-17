With NY Giants signing John Harbaugh, Kevin Stefanski emerges as favorite for team with dual-threat QB

Things are moving quickly around the NFL. On Saturday, the New York Giants confirmed the signing of John Harbaugh. With one major candidate off the board, Kevin Stefanski has now emerged as the favorite to become head coach of a team with a promising dual-threat quarterback.

The NFL is set to look very different in 2026. Several franchises will have new head coaches, creating a ripple effect across the league and opening vacancies that few expected just weeks ago.

After the Ravens parted ways with John Harbaugh, the Giants acted swiftly and offered him a lucrative contract. New York had initially shown interest in Kevin Stefanski, but with Harbaugh now in place, the former Cleveland Browns head coach has become a top target for another NFC team.

Report: Falcons emerge as strong favorites to hire Kevin Stefanski

According to NFL Media, Kevin Stefanski is now the leading candidate to become the Atlanta Falcons’ next head coach for the 2026 season. Adam Schefter also reported that the Falcons are scheduled to bring Stefanski in for a second interview, significantly increasing his chances of landing the job.

Stefanski is currently the first candidate to receive a second interview in Atlanta’s head coaching search. The Falcons view him as a proven offensive mind capable of elevating the team’s attack to another level.

Atlanta’s starting quarterback is Michael Penix Jr., a dual-threat signal-caller whose skill set could benefit greatly from an offensive-minded head coach like Stefanski. The organization appears to believe that coaching stability is the missing piece preventing the Falcons from taking the next step.

Michael Penix Jr. still searching for consistency

The Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr. with the 8th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, despite signing Kirk Cousins earlier that offseason. He was viewed as the franchise quarterback of the future, but those expectations have yet to be fully realized.

Penix Jr. has struggled to stay healthy through his first two NFL seasons. While his talent is evident when he is on the field, availability remains a concern. For any team, sustained success depends on having a quarterback who can consistently stay healthy, regardless of raw ability.

