NFL insider explains delay in NY Giants’ announcement of John Harbaugh as head coach

Earlier this week, reports emerged that the New York Giants had signed John Harbaugh. However, the club has yet to confirm his arrival, creating speculation about whether the head coach will ultimately join the franchise.

Things are getting complicated for New York. The team has not been able to officially announce John Harbaugh as its new head coach, even though several reports indicate that the Giants and Harbaugh have already agreed to a contract.

According to Adam Schefter, salary and contract length are not the issues. The NFL insider suggests the delay is due to “language” in the agreement. “There’s no derailment and nothing has changed,” one source said. Talks continue, and both sides are working to get it across the finish line.

The deal could still fall apart

The Giants have done everything possible to secure their new head coach, even using an unexpected influence to convince John Harbaugh. However, no official announcement has been made yet, and fans are starting to grow frustrated.

New York wants Harbaugh, and it appears the coach wants the Giants as well. Nevertheless, until the contract is officially signed, Harbaugh remains a free agent who could still be lured by another organization.

John Harbaugh is one of the most sought-after coaches in the NFL right now. If the Giants cannot finalize the deal soon, another franchise could step in and make a more attractive offer—financially or competitively—making it a preferable landing spot for him.

Why would John Harbaugh prefer to coach the Giants?

The Giants have not been great in recent years, but they have not been terrible either. They reached the playoffs in 2022 under Brian Daboll’s guidance with a weaker roster, so the arrival of Harbaugh would significantly boost their chances of sustained success.

New York also has a solid young roster to work with. Harbaugh would have time to prepare a long-term strategy for the 2026 NFL Draft and build a stronger team around Jaxson Dart. Joining the Giants would give him the opportunity—and resources—to prove he is still one of the NFL’s top-tier head coaches.