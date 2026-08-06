The uniforms Cardinals and Panthers are wearing today in 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game

The Cardinals and Panthers open the 2026 NFL preseason in Canton. Here's a look at the uniforms both teams are expected to wear in the Hall of Fame Game.

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers officially kick off the 2026 NFL preseason in the Hall of Fame Game, giving fans their first football action since the end of last season.

While many starters are expected to sit out on both sides, one detail always draws plenty of attention: the uniforms each team will wear. Today, it’s going to be a great combination.

The Hall of Fame Game traditionally offers fans their first look at each team’s on-field appearance for the new season, and this year’s matchup is no exception. Here is what both teams are expected to wear in Canton.

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What uniforms are the Cardinals wearing today vs Panthers?

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to wear their traditional red home uniforms. The look features red jerseys, red pants, and white numbers and accents, paired with the club’s iconic white helmet displaying the classic red Cardinals logo on each side.

What uniforms are the Panthers wearing today?

The Carolina Panthers are expected to take the field wearing an all-black uniform combination. That includes black jerseys, black pants, white numbers, and the team’s signature silver helmet featuring the black Panthers logo.

The contrasting uniforms between Panthers and Cardinals should create one of the most visually striking matchups of the opening game of the 2026 NFL preseason.

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HOF Game Day threads 🪡 pic.twitter.com/w25aNBqCHd — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 6, 2026