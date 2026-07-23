Jon Feliciano reveals high hopes for NY Giants rookie Francis Mauigoa despite transitioning from tackle to guard

A former NY Giants is endorsing rookie Francis Mauigoa to shine even if he needs to adapt to another position.

The New York Giants drafted offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa but he will have to play as a guard as opposed to tackle, where he predominantly played in his college days. However, former team player Jon Feliciano is very high on the rookie despite the transition.

Feliciano played for the Giants in 2022, and he trained Mauigoa before the draft. While he acknowledged Mauigoa has work to do transition seamlessly, he still has all the confidence in the world that Mauigoa will solve many issues in the trenches for the G-Men.

Feliciano said Mauigoa has to adjust on “the timing of throwing your hands and just how fast things happen inside,” as opposed to on the edges of the line of scrimmage. However, Feliciano believes Mauigoa will “hit the ground running when the season starts.”

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Versatility is one of the reasons the Giants drafted Mauigoa

The NY Giants saw Mauigoa as a player that brings size, power, and versatility. He hasn’t played as guard but has all the physical tools to transition into it, and that’s his focus right now. That was a key factor for the New York Giants to draft him 10th overall.

Projected first-round pick Miami OL Francis Mauigoa was asked if he’s gonna play GUARD or TACKLE in the NFL 👀



“There’s FIVE positions, I’ll make sure I take ONE of them… if guard is the way I get in the game, I’ll give it my ALL”



Just wants to play FOOTBALL 👀 pic.twitter.com/rjCVyZSXyT — Crunch Time Sports (@officialctpod) February 28, 2026

Mauigoa is up to the challenge though. He is determined to start and be a key player for John Harbaugh, who is comparing Jaxson Dart to Tom Brady. For Dart to live up to those comparisons, Mauigoa must be an elite protector.

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Mauigoa will have tough tasks from the get-go

The Giants schedule throws three-straight games against highly-talented defensive lines. Hence, Mauigoa will go straight against the wolves of the NFL. In Week 1, he’ll face Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark as the Giants face the Cowboys.

Week 2 is against the Rams, and if rumors of Aaron Donald coming back become true, that is a crazy matchup to have in the second game of Mauigoa’s pro career. Then, in Week 3, the Giants face the Titans, with names like Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin-Myers under Robert Saleh’s elite scheme.