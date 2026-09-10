Jonas Brothers’ NFL halftime show sparks Super Bowl LXI buzz: Could they headline in 2027?

The Jonas Brothers are bringing their signature pop energy to the NFL in Australia, but their latest football connection could raise an even bigger question as Super Bowl LXI approaches.

The Jonas Brothers are officially stepping onto one of the NFL’s biggest stages outside the Super Bowl, with Nick, Joe and Kevin set to headline halftime when the San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The performance marks the league’s first regular-season game in Australia and is part of its record international schedule for 2026. That makes their appearance more than just another stop on the group’s long-running career.

The band, which has now been together for 20 years and has made several appearances in the NFL, could be the next act to take on the highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show in 2027… if only they were asked.

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Could the Jonas Brothers’ halftime show lead to Super Bowl LXI?

It could put the Jonas Brothers on the radar for a future Super Bowl halftime show, but there is no indication that they have been selected or are currently in line to headline Super Bowl LXI. Their performance is their first NFL regular-season halftime appearance.

Nick, Joe and Kevin during Jonas Brothers: The Burning Up Tour All Over Again – New York (Source: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Speaking to Sports Illustrated ahead of the Melbourne performance, Nick Jonas said the brothers would welcome the opportunity if it ever came their way. “Yeah, I mean, I’d love to”, he said. “I think it’d be certainly a bucket list item for us, and maybe this is kind of our audition for that”.

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The comment gives the Australia performance an added layer, especially with the Jonas Brothers now taking center stage at one of the NFL’s biggest international events. The timing could also work in their favor.

The Jonas Brothers have a deep catalog to draw from, with eight albums of original music as a group, while their current touring plans are keeping them in front of large audiences. Their new run also revisits the Burning Up era, giving the trio an opportunity to combine their older hits with their more recent material.

He also pointed to the natural overlap between their audience and NFL fans, saying, “I think that there’s a ton of crossover between sports fans and Jonas Brothers fans, and we see it at our shows”. He added that the current stage of the band’s career could make the timing particularly appealing before concluding, “Would be fun to cap it off with a Super Bowl performance”.

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That possibility is especially interesting because Super Bowl LXI will take place on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, home of the Los Angeles Rams. The NFL has already confirmed the venue and date, but there has been no official announcement naming the halftime performer.

For now, their Melbourne booking should be viewed as a potential audition rather than a sign that a Super Bowl deal is imminent. Still, with Nick Jonas publicly describing the Super Bowl as a bucket-list goal and the group now getting its first regular-season NFL halftime showcase, the 2026 performance gives the speculation a much stronger basis than before.