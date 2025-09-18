Josh Allen beats Patrick Mahomes to NFL milestone no QB has ever reached faster

Josh Allen has already accounted for three touchdowns with a little more than a 66.2% completion percentage so far in the 2025 season. During the game against the Dolphins, he reached 300 offensive touchdowns, displacing Patrick Mahomes as the fastest quarterback to hit that mark.

Last season, Allen finished with fewer than 30 touchdowns, but it was enough to lead his team deep into the season and reach the playoffs. Mahomes was on a similar path with 26 in the 2024 season and so far has just two touchdowns this year.

It’s worth noting that the stat shared by theScore for the fastest quarterback to reach 300 offensive touchdowns also includes playoff scores. This means that Allen’s 25 career playoff touchdowns since 2019 are counted in his total.

Who has more postseason touchdowns between Mahomes and Allen?

In that category, Patrick Mahomes surpasses Josh Allen by almost double. The Chiefs quarterback has a total of 46 postseason touchdowns in the seven years he has played with his team in the postseason. The year he scored the most touchdowns was in 2021, with a total of 11, though they didn’t win the Super Bowl that year.

When it comes to the postseason, Allen surpasses Mahomes in fewer interceptions. The Chiefs quarterback has 10, while the Bills quarterback has only 4 in 13 games. Three of those were during 2022, and he hasn’t had a single one between 2023 and 2024.

Of course, Mahomes is superior in Super Bowl rings, with three in almost the same amount of time Allen has been playing playoff games with the Bills. Regardless, reaching such a large number of touchdowns commands all the respect.

