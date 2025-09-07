Josh Allen earns $55M per year with Bills: How much does Lamar Jackson make with Ravens?

In the NFL, there’s not only a strong on-field competition between Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, the two main contenders for last season’s MVP award. There’s also an economic comparison regarding their respective salaries with the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens.

Coincidentally, the Bills and Ravens face each other in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, a matchup that puts them back in action in the league. Jackson and Allen will measure their present form and potential on the field, standing as two of the AFC’s brightest stars.

In terms of financial power, Allen has a six-year, $330 million contract with $250 million guaranteed, keeping the league’s MVP quarterback in Buffalo through 2030, according to NFL.com. His $55 million annual salary makes him one of the highest-paid stars in the league, which naturally invites comparison with Jackson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How much does Jackson make compared to Allen?

While it’s a very close comparison, Jackson earns $3 million less per year than Allen. The Ravens quarterback signed a five-year, $260 million deal in May 2023, with $185 million guaranteed. At the time of signing, he was the highest-paid QB in the league, and his average annual salary of $52 million keeps him under contract through the 2027 season.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens

Advertisement

His current salary ranks Jackson ninth in the NFL. His cap hit for this season is $43.65 million, a manageable figure that will rise to $51 million next year. Still, the Ravens are already considering an extension.

Advertisement

see also Bills find last-minute replacement for Josh Allen’s injured teammate for Week 1 game vs Ravens

Does Jackson have a chance to sign a new deal?

Baltimore has already made it clear that they want to reach a new agreement with Jackson in the coming months, a report also shared by ESPN. The main reason for those extension talks would be to free up cap space ahead of next year’s free agency, giving the franchise added flexibility.