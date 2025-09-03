Lamar Jackson, Ravens expected to miss key weapon vs Josh Allen’s Bills despite positive recovery

One of the highlights of the new NFL season will undoubtedly take place in Orchard Park, where Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens in a compelling AFC showdown. Unfortunately for Lamar Jackson, one of his key weapons might be unavailable for this crucial matchup.

Isaiah Likely recently suffered a broken bone in one of his feet, which significantly impacted his preparation for the upcoming campaign. As a result, it’s highly likely that head coach John Harbaugh will hold the tight end out to ensure a proper recovery ahead of what’s to come.

The news was reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who shared further details about the former Coastal Carolina player’s situation via his X account (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Ravens TE Isaiah Likely, who is recovering nicely from a broken bone in his foot, is not expected to play in the team’s opener against the #Bills, sources say. Likely underwent surgery in late July and is healing as expected. He should be ready early in the season.”

Isaiah Likely #80, Zay Flowers #4 and Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertisement

What happened to Isaiah Likely?

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely is not expected to play in the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Bills as he continues to recover from a foot injury. Likely suffered a broken bone in his foot during training camp and underwent surgery a little over a month ago.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Lamar Jackson’s star teammate signs historic contract extension with Ravens

While the injury is not considered long-term, his absence will be felt as he was a key target for quarterback Lamar Jackson. The team did not place him on injured reserve, suggesting they anticipate his return early in the season.

Advertisement

More options for Jackson

With Isaiah Likely sidelined by a foot injury, Lamar Jackson will be relying on his other tight end options to start the season. The primary focus will be on All-Pro Mark Andrews, who is expected to see an increase in targets and usage with Likely out.

Additionally, the Ravens have been giving more reps to Charlie Kolar, a promising young tight end who has been praised by Jackson for stepping up during training camp.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When and where will the Ravens make their season debut?

The Baltimore Ravens will kick off their 2025 season on the road in a highly-anticipated matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The Week 1 showdown is set for Sunday, September 7, with a primetime slot on Sunday Night Football. The AFC powerhouses will clash at Highmark Stadium, in what promises to be an electric atmosphere for the season opener.