Are Bengals eliminated from the 2026 NFL playoffs after losing to Bills in Week 14?

The Cincinnati Bengals were winning comfortably against the Buffalo Bills until the last few minutes of the game. However, a loss is a loss. With this result, are the Bengals eliminated from the NFL playoffs?

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, by losing this game, the Bengals have a 1% chance of making the playoffs. This means they are not yet eliminated, but there’s literally a 99% chance that the Bengals miss the postseason.

This one is a stinker for Cincinnati, as it led the game all the way until the last few minutes. The Bengals started the game really strong, scoring three touchdowns in quick fashion, but then they were somewhat neutralized.

This loss falls on Burrow, usually the Bengals’ hero

Usually, Joe Burrow is Superman and then some for the Cincinnati Bengals. In the end, he threw for four touchdowns today. Nevertheless, two costly, consecutive interceptions (including a pick six) and a fumble on a 2-pt conversion allowed Buffalo to come back. Those alone ended up as 14 points for the Bills and two less points for the Bengals.

The Bengals never thought the reason for their demise was going to be Burrow. However, that’s NFL football for you. Even the biggest talents in the NFL will get some bad reps, and it was Burrow’s turn to have a bitter performance late in the fourth.

Josh Allen was too much for the Bengals defense

Josh Allen took some time to get into rhythm, but he is as clutch as any player in the NFL. Not only that, he turned into an actual superhero scoring with incredible passes, huge runs, and taking care of the football in the process. He is the sole reason the Bills were able to win the game.

Allen ended completing 22-28 passes for 251 yards, three touchdowns and running for 78 yards on nine carries and one touchdown. He showed he is the reigning MVP for a reason.