The Bills started the 2022 season well, but things are slowly sinking for them, and the worst thing is that Josh Allen went on a bad streak. Check here his new stats record.

What's going on with the Bills? That's what fans are asking after two straight weeks losing to the New York Jets 17-30 and recently to the Minnesota Vikings 30-33 at home.

The Bills are supposed to be one of the big favorites to reach the postseason, they won 6 of the first seven games of the current 2022 NFL regular season, but after the victory against Green Bay Packers the Bills entered a state of failure .

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, but in the last two weeks he hasn't played as expected. The franchise depends a lot on what Allen can do.

What quarterback category is Josh Allen leading entering Week 11?

It's hard to accept but Josh Allen is currently the quarterback with the most interceptions in the 2022 NFL season with a total of 10 interceptions after 10 full weeks for the Buffalo Bills.

Top three quarterbacks with most interceptions after Week 10

1. Josh Allen (10 INT)

2. Davis Mills (9 INT)

3. Matt Ryan (9 INT)

Allen is playing his fifth season with the Bills, his first game with the franchise was during the 2018 season, that season he finished with a losing record, but from 2019 onwards the Bills finished with a winning record thanks to Allen.

Week 11 and Week 12 are relatively easy for the Bills to get back on the winning track as they have to play the Cleveland Browns at home and then on the road against the Detroit Lions.