Josh Harris' net worth: How much money does the new Commanders owner have?

The NFL will have a new member for the 2023 season. The league approved the sale of the Washington Commanders to Josh Harris. Find out here what is his net worth.

After a long time of negotiations, the Commanders have finally been sold to a partnership led by Josh Harris. Dan and Tanya Snyder left the team, and fans are already loving this move.

In recent years, the Commanders have really struggled to compete. For this reason, fans believe that this decision will have a major impact on the team, bringing more stability to the franchise.

What is Josh Harris’ net worth?

This Thursday, NFL owners approved the sale of the Washington Commanders to a group led by businessman Josh Harris. The deal with the Snyders was for a league-record price of $6.05 billion.

This is not the only team owned by Harris, as he also possesses the New Jersey Devils (NHL) and the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA). He’s a sports fan, and now he’s poised to make the Commanders a competitive club.

According to Forbes, Harris’ net worth is of $8.69 billion. He is the co-founder of Apollo Global Management and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. The sale of the Commanders was the largest transaction for a sports franchise in history.