The Washington Commanders have to make big moves as soon as possible if they want to compete in the NFC East. The division is going to be an uphill battle with the Philadelphia Eagles as Super Bowl favorites and solid rosters like the ones of Cowboys and Giants.

In 2022, Washington were 8-8-1 and missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year. The quarterback controversy just kept going after the Carson Wentz’ experiment failed.

Ron Rivera will remain as head coach and the offense has to be a major factor to revamp the franchise. That’s why, according to many reports, a star running back is close to the Commanders.

Kareem Hunt could sign with Washington Commanders

Kareem Hunt is currently one of the most wanted free gents in the NFL. Though Washington have on their depth chart names such as Antonio Gibson or Brian Robinson Jr, the star running back could take them to another level.

Hunt is 27-years old and has played six seasons in the NFL. Two of them with the Kansas City Chefs and the rest with the Browns. In 2017, he led the league in rushing yards even as a rookie.

However, when Nick Chubb took the starting role at Cleveland, the numbers started to go down. Now, this could be a major opportunity for Hunt to boost his career.

According to the report from Josina Anderson, there are still a lot of details to be worked out for Hunt and Washington. Nevertheless, it’s a big possibility to shock the NFC East.