It seems that things are going to start well in the upcoming season for the franchise as their starting QB says they are happy with the new coaches. Check here the Bears report.

Justin Fields is fast and smart, but he still hasn't found the perfect connection with the Chicago Bears, but things could improve for the franchise and for him after Matt Nagy was fired during the offseason.

The 2021 NFL season was negative for the Bears with a record of 6-11 overall and the third spot in the NFC North. That was Justin Fields first season, his personal stats were 159/270 passes completed, 1870 passing yard, 7-10 TD/INT.

The Bears haven't won a Super Bowl since 1985 and their most recent title was an NFC North 'championship' in 2018. Hopes for the team to come out of their current drought rest on their new coaching staff.

What did Justin Fields say about the new Bears coaches?

Fields said that it is "awesome" to have a new coaching staff and that the players are trying to adjust to the new culture with the staff. "It's been awesome working with the new coaches", "We're kinda just trying to re-culture or getting the culture in the building. I don't think our culture was the best culture last year."

Matt Eberflus is the new Chicago Bears head coach for the upcoming 2022 NFL season, he has experience in different coaching positions within the NCAA with Toledo and Missouri, and in the NFL with the Browns, Cowboys and Colts.