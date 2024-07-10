Justin Jefferson got real about losing Kirk Cousins as his teammate with the Minnesota Vikings.

Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson were one of the most explosive duos in the NFL. During the 2023 season, even with a terrible start, they emerged as Super Bowl contenders with a five-game winning that put them 6-4.

However, in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers, all those championship hopes were crushed when Cousins suffered and Achilles injury. The Vikings never recovered from that.

Then, Kirk Cousins became an unrestricted free agent and, considering the promising years alongside Jefferson, many experts thought the star quarterback would sign a new contract at Minnesota.

In the end, Cousins got a four-year, $180 million contract to become new player of the Atlanta Falcons. The wide receiver lost his greatest asset toward the future.

Kirk Cousins left the Minnesota Vikings to play for the Falcons (Getty Images)

Justin Jefferson has no ‘hard feelings’ toward Kirk Cousins

So, when Cousins left Minnesota, the Vikings made Justin Jefferson their priority and rewarded him with a spectacular four-year, $140 million contract extension. The highest offer for a player who isn’t a quarterback in NFL history.

Now, during an interview with Rich Eisen, Jefferson finally opened up about the situation with Kirk Cousins. In fact, the wide receiver admitted he might be responsible for that decision by his former teammate.

“I always knew that Kirk was going to do whatever he needs to do for his future business-wise. And I knew that everything just wasn’t the way he wanted it to be here (Minnesota), especially just with having to pay me and having to pay so many other different guys.”

That’s why, Justin Jefferson doesn’t have hard feelings at all toward Cousins. “I feel like he just wanted a new start. A new opportunity to start with Atlanta and a clean slate. I’m not mad at him at all for that. I’m grateful for what he has brought to me and the things that we have accomplished together.”