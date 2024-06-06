Patrick Mahomes gets another offensive weapon trying to win a third consecutive Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl in an overtime thriller against the San Francisco 49ers. Now, the quest for a three-peat has started for head coach Andy Reid.

That’s why the first big moves have already been done. Chris Jones got a massive contract extension and, in the offensive side of the ball, Hollywood Brown arrives to help their wide receiver group while Travis Kelce also got a huge new deal.

It’s important to remember that no team has won three consecutive Super Bowls in NFL history. Not even Tom Brady. So, if Mahomes and Reid get this ring, this could definitely be the greatest dynasty of all time.

Now, considering the AFC is absolutely loaded with names like Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers or Josh Allen, the Chiefs’ front office just made another splash to help their legendary quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes wants a third consecutive Super Bowl (Getty Images)

Chiefs sign Mecole Hardman

According to a report of Tom Pelissero, the Kansas City Chiefs will re-sign Mecole Hardman. The wide receiver gets a one-year contract to help Patrick Mahomes in an offense which includes Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown.

Just a few months ago, during Super Bowl 58, Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime as the Chiefs beat the 49ers to hoist their second consecutive Vince Lombardi trophy.

Andy Reid had to add depth at the wide receiver position because Rashee Rice could get suspended at least half of the season by the NFL after his driving incident in Dallas. Although that information hasn’t been confirmed, all signs point out at Rice not being available to start the 2024 campaign.