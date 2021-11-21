Kansas City Chiefs play against Dallas Cowboys today for a Sunday Night Football game in the Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys meet today in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 at 4:25 PM (ET). The big game of the week. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Kansas City Chiefs are playing better after disappointing weeks where the team lost relatively easy games. The Chiefs are in the first spot of the AFC West Division at 6-4, they are slowly turning into playoffs favorites.

The schedule for the Cowboys is starting to get ‘difficult’, as the first weeks of the 2021 NFL season were easy for them, and criticism against the Cowboys has not stopped pouring in on their schedule. The last game for the Cowboys was a victory against the Atlanta Falcons.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Time: 4:25 PM (ET)

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys: Storylines

The Kansas City Chiefs have won four of the last five games, the most recent win for them was against the Las Vegas Raiders 41-14. It looks like the Chiefs are in their prime of the season before Bye Week 12. The last three winning games for the Chiefs, aside from the Raiders, were against the New York Giants 20-14 and the Green Bay Packers 13-7. The Chiefs haven't lost a game since October 24 against the Titans 3-27. The Chiefs' offensive line is scoring an average of 26.2 points per game as the 10th best of the season.

Dallas Cowboys have a big challenge up front, it is their second game of the season against a big favorite. The Cowboys lost the first game of the season to the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-31 that was the first game against a big favorite. Most of the Cowboys' victories were against teams with offensive and defensive problems. The Cowboys are scoring an average of 31.6 points as the best offense of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 11 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Dallas Cowboys: Predictions And Odds

Kansas City Chiefs are favorites to win this game by -2.5 points and -133 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a positive record in with three wins and two losses. Dallas Cowboys are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and +123 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 56 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Kansas City Chiefs -2.5.

FanDuel Kansas City Chiefs -2.5 / -133 Totals 56 Dallas Cowboys +2.5 / +123

* Odds via FanDuel