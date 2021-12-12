Kansas City Chiefs play against Las Vegas Raiders today for a game in the Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders meet today in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium on December 12, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team wants to show the critics that they are wrong. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

Renowned ESPN journalist Stephen A. Smith said the Chiefs are unlikely to ever play in a Super Bowl again. Smith's phrase during the First Take show on ESPN: "I don't think Kansas City is going back to the Super Bowl."

The Las Vegas Raiders lost a recent game to the Washington Football Team by two points at home as favorites. That loss was a disappointment especially after the team won against the Cowboys in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders: Storylines

Kansas City Chiefs have not lost a game since October 24 against the Titans 3-27, after that loss the Chiefs won four consecutive weeks until Bye Week 12. The Chiefs returned in Week 13 to win another game against Denver Broncos 22-9 at home with absolute dominance in the first half by 10-3 and in the last two quarters of the game by 12-6. The Chiefs' offense is in better shape compared to the first weeks of the 2021 NFL season. The Chiefs' offensive line is scoring an average of 25.3 points per game.

The Las Vegas Raiders lost a golden opportunity to win a home game against Washington Football Team, but the Raiders defense failed to stop WFT in the first half, and the team allowed a touchdown to lose the first half 7-3. In the second quarter of that game the Raiders scored 12 to 10 in WFT but it wasn't enough and the team lost the game 15-17. The Raiders are averaging 22.8 points per game as a 17th-ranked offense and the team's defense allows 26 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 14 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options available are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders: Predictions And Odds

Kansas City Chiefs are home favorites with -10 points to cover and -430 moneyline at FanDuel, they a strong offense strategy at home and their home record is good. Las Vegas Raiders are underdogs with +10 ATS and +380 moneyline. The totals are fixed at 48 points. The best picks for this NFL game is: Kansas City Chiefs -10.



FanDuel Kansas City Chiefs -10 / -430 Totals 48 Las Vegas Raiders +10 / +380

* Odds via FanDuel