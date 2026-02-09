Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III makes major admission after being named Super Bowl LX MVP

The Seattle Seahawks are the new NFL champions. Yes, following a decisive victory over the Patriots, Mike Macdonald’s team was crowned in Super Bowl LX, in large part thanks to the stellar performance of Kenneth Walker III, who was ultimately named MVP of this massive event.

The performance of the explosive running back at the 49ers’ stadium was truly outstanding: he rushed for 135 yards on 27 carries and caught two passes for 26 yards, totaling 161 scrimmage yards.

“If I would tell myself as a kid right now, I wouldn’t have guessed that I would be the one to win the MVP,” Walker revealed, via NFL.com. “So, this is a surreal moment, and it doesn’t happen without the guys in the locker room.”

No RB had been named Super Bowl MVP since Terrell Davis did it in 1998 with the Denver Broncos against the Green Bay Packers — until Kenneth Walker III broke that drought at Super Bowl LX.

Kenneth Walker III #9 of the Seattle Seahawks.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m just a team player,” Walker also added. “I’m not really focused on my personal gains. I just want to make the best impact on my team in the best way possible.”

A touchdown dream that faded away

Although Walker III was named Super Bowl MVP after a stellar performance on the field, his dream of scoring a touchdown was cut short — unfortunately wiped out by a yellow flag from the official.

“The O-line had the hole wide open,” Walker said. “I just really had to beat the safety and whoever was on my left. Scored, looked back, there’s a flag, and that’s probably the worst feeling ever. But, you know, we won the game, so I’m not going to complain.”

What lies ahead for the RB?

Fresh off his Super Bowl MVP performance, Kenneth Walker III enters the offseason as the league’s most coveted free agent. With the franchise tag window opening in just days, the Seahawks face a narrow window to make a final decision on whether to commit over $14 million to their star back or let him test a market where his value has never been higher.

