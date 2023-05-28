Kenny Pickett was one of the best stories in yet another disappointing season by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Though they won six of their last seven games, a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to get into the playoffs. This was the first year after Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.

Though Mitch Trubisky was seen as the ideal transition quarterback, Pickett took over and never looked back. As a consequence, head coach Mike Tomlin kept alive his streak of 16 consecutive non-losing seasons.

Now, prior to the 2023 season in the NFL, the goal for Kenny Pickett as the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers is the Super Bowl. Just in the middle of that preparation, the quarterback was victim of an unfortunate incident.

Kenny Pickett: Pittsburgh Steelers playbook ‘stolen’ in unfortunate incident

Kenny Pickett’s vehicle was stolen while he was in a local event. A 60-year old man took the SUV from a car dealership where the quarterback attended some interviews.

In an incredible situation, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ playbook used by Pickett was on the back seat. However, just a few hours later, the police arrested the suspect and recovered the car.

The playbook wasn’t retrieved or leaked so the coaching staff had a massive sigh of relief. Of course, the most important aspect of the story is that Pickett didn’t suffer any injury at all.