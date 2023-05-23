The Pittsburgh Steelers enjoyed a long time of good football with Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback. They won two Super Bowl titles with him as the starter, although he retired after the 2021 season.

His replacement was Kenny Pickett, drafted with the 20th overall pick in 2022. He began his career backing up Mitch Trubisky before getting the starting spot in week 5. Someone who talked about him was Roethlisberger himself.

“I wouldn’t say that I wanted Kenny to necessarily fail, but when someone comes to replace you, I still feel like I had it, I hope he doesn’t come ball out”, Big Ben said on his podcast with Pickett as the guest. On Tuesday the young signal-caller expanded on what the veteran’s words meant to him.

Kenny Pickett responds to the comments made by Ben Roethlisberger

Pickett heard Roethlisberger’s opinion live because he was on the show. Despite those words may seem a bit too harsh, the quarterback had a great answer about the whole situation on Tuesday when he was asked about Big Ben’s comments.

“He’s honest and out front about it. He’s a fan now and he’s pulling for us. It was pretty cool to hear him say that and to be at his house and to meet his kids and his wife and get to know him a little bit better. We’ll continue to build that relationship, and I’ll reach out if I have any questions. I’m excited to go into Year Two with another guy in my corner pulling for me”, Pickett said according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN.