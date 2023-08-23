Kenny Pickett is ready to become the franchise quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mike Tomlin, one of the most respected head coaches in the NFL, has made clear that’s his final decision to win another Super Bowl.

During his tenure with the Steelers, Tomlin has achieved 16 consecutive winning seasons. Just an impressive feat. However, after seven years without a victory in the playoffs, he knows it’s time to take the next step.

Now, Kenny Pickett has been impressive during the preseason with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That’s why many experts are starting to look at the Steelers as a big threat to the Bengals and Joe Burrow in the AFC North. However, the quarterback thinks the hype has to stop.

Kenny Pickett sends big warning to the NFL

The numbers of Kenny Pickett are extraordinary in preseason. 9 of 11 for a 113 yards and two touchdowns. Though the sample is small, the 149.1 rating is sensational.

The poise and command are the factors which have really impressed toward his second year in the NFL. Even in this scenario, Kenny Pickett has decided to shut down any Super Bowl talk with a big warning. “It is preseason, man. Nothing counts, so it is kind of easy to remain motivated because we haven’t done anything yet. Everybody understands that.”

Nevertheless, Pickett understans why the Steelers are surprising the NFL. “I am not going to lie, it’s been good, but we just want to keep executing the offense at the level we are. We just want to continue to do that until we get the full playbook. We have been very vanilla and we are going to do that until it is time to go. We understand it is just the preseason.”