Kevin Stefanski leaves Shedeur Sanders waiting with cryptic comment on Joe Flacco

Week 4 of the NFL season has come to an end for the Cleveland Browns, and with it, another loss for Kevin Stefanski’s team. Once again, Joe Flacco struggled to gain traction against a strong defensive effort by the Lions, leading many to wonder if it’s time to explore other options at quarterback — with Shedeur Sanders emerging as a potential candidate.

The debate over who should be QB1 for this team began from day one, as they found themselves with both a deep and talented pool of candidates for the position. In the end, the head coach opted for Flacco’s experience, naming Dillon Gabriel as the primary backup.

The performances of the former Super Bowl champion with the Ravens haven’t been convincing enough to solidify his spot, leaving an open question as to whether Gabriel could get the start in England next weekend against the Vikings.

If that were to happen, Cleveland.com reporter Mary Kay Cabot spoke with Stefanski and raised the possibility of promoting Shedeur to the primary backup role — to which he responded, that’s not the focus right now.

Joe Flacco’s season so far

The Cleveland Browns’ season is quickly heading toward a crossroads, and all eyes are on veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Through the team’s troubling 1-3 start, Flacco’s production has been underwhelming: he has managed just 815 passing yards with a poor ratio of 2 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.

His six interceptions lead the NFL, fueling mounting calls for a change. While Coach Kevin Stefanski has publicly supported Flacco, the pressure to evaluate the future is intensifying, especially with promising rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders waiting in the wings.

Gabriel is currently the backup, and both young quarterbacks represent the team’s future, suggesting that if the 40-year-old Flacco cannot right the ship immediately, the organization may pivot to one of its rookies to see what they have.

A tough road ahead

The struggling Cleveland Browns, reeling from a 1-3 start and a sputtering offense, face a brutal gauntlet of opponents that could define their 2025 season. The challenging four-game stretch begins with a trip across the pond to London to “host” the Minnesota Vikings, an early morning kickoff that adds the complication of international travel.

They then return stateside for a grueling AFC North battle on the road against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. The schedule doesn’t relent in Week 7, bringing the explosive Miami Dolphins offense to Cleveland, before concluding with a trip to Foxborough to take on the disciplined New England Patriots.

With quarterback Joe Flacco’s job security already tenuous due to a flurry of turnovers, this difficult slate against a mix of playoff-caliber and division foes puts immense pressure on head coach Kevin Stefanski to find a winning formula—or risk the season completely unraveling before the Week 9 bye.

