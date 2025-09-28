Trending topics:
NFL

Kevin Stefanski suggests whether Joe Flacco will be benched for Shedeur Sanders after three turnovers vs Lions

In Week 4, Joe Flacco committed three turnovers during the Browns’ loss to the Lions. Now, head coach Kevin Stefanski has addressed the team’s quarterback situation — will Shedeur Sanders take over as the starter in Week 5?

By Fernando Franco Puga

Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns
© Mike Mulholland/Getty ImagesJoe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns

Week 4 was a nightmare for Joe Flacco, who threw three turnovers against the Detroit Lions. Now, HC Kevin Stefanski has weighed in on whether the Cleveland Browns will give Shedeur Sanders a chance in Week 5.

The Browns faced a tough matchup in Week 4 against the Lions, a team regarded as true contenders in the NFC. Unfortunately for Cleveland, they struggled on both sides of the ball and were unable to mount any significant threat.

During the game, Flacco threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. After the loss, the main question for Stefanski was clear: will Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders get a chance to start in Week 5?

Advertisement

Kevin Stefanski suggests the Browns’ starting QB for Week 5

Coming off a big Week 3 win against the Packers, the Browns hoped to continue their momentum against the NFC North. Instead, they suffered a 34-10 road defeat, with neither the offense nor the defense performing effectively. Flacco was benched late in the game after his three turnovers, raising doubts about his future as the starter.

NFL News: Kevin Stefanski speaks on Shedeur Sanders’ chances to start for the Browns

see also

NFL News: Kevin Stefanski speaks on Shedeur Sanders’ chances to start for the Browns

During his post-game press conference, Stefanski addressed the quarterback situation. Asked if a change was coming, either for Gabriel or Sanders, he was clear: “That’s not our focus. We didn’t do enough on offense.”

Advertisement

As of now, Joe Flacco remains the starting QB. However, continued struggles could open the door for Gabriel or Sanders to see more playing time if Cleveland’s playoff hopes begin to fade.

Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders?

If the Browns reach the point of replacing Joe Flacco, the first option would likely be Dillon Gabriel. He has already appeared in two games this year, completing three of four passes for 19 yards and one touchdown.

Advertisement
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski makes bold forecast for Myles Garrett’s future

see also

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski makes bold forecast for Myles Garrett’s future

However, Gabriel has yet to prove himself in a full game. If he takes over and fails to meet expectations, the Browns would likely turn to Shedeur Sanders for a chance under center.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Kevin Stefanski reveals if Shedeur Sanders has a chance of starting over Joe Flacco after Browns’ narrow win vs Packers
NFL

Kevin Stefanski reveals if Shedeur Sanders has a chance of starting over Joe Flacco after Browns’ narrow win vs Packers

Micah Parsons sends bold warning to Browns QB Joe Flacco
NFL

Micah Parsons sends bold warning to Browns QB Joe Flacco

Kevin Stefanski reveals if Shedeur Sanders will replace Joe Flacco after Browns’ ugly loss to Ravens
NFL

Kevin Stefanski reveals if Shedeur Sanders will replace Joe Flacco after Browns’ ugly loss to Ravens

Why is Cooper Rush and not Lamar Jackson playing today for Ravens vs Chiefs in Week 4?
NFL

Why is Cooper Rush and not Lamar Jackson playing today for Ravens vs Chiefs in Week 4?

Better Collective Logo