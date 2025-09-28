Week 4 was a nightmare for Joe Flacco, who threw three turnovers against the Detroit Lions. Now, HC Kevin Stefanski has weighed in on whether the Cleveland Browns will give Shedeur Sanders a chance in Week 5.

The Browns faced a tough matchup in Week 4 against the Lions, a team regarded as true contenders in the NFC. Unfortunately for Cleveland, they struggled on both sides of the ball and were unable to mount any significant threat.

During the game, Flacco threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. After the loss, the main question for Stefanski was clear: will Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders get a chance to start in Week 5?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kevin Stefanski suggests the Browns’ starting QB for Week 5

Coming off a big Week 3 win against the Packers, the Browns hoped to continue their momentum against the NFC North. Instead, they suffered a 34-10 road defeat, with neither the offense nor the defense performing effectively. Flacco was benched late in the game after his three turnovers, raising doubts about his future as the starter.

see also NFL News: Kevin Stefanski speaks on Shedeur Sanders’ chances to start for the Browns

During his post-game press conference, Stefanski addressed the quarterback situation. Asked if a change was coming, either for Gabriel or Sanders, he was clear: “That’s not our focus. We didn’t do enough on offense.”

Advertisement

As of now, Joe Flacco remains the starting QB. However, continued struggles could open the door for Gabriel or Sanders to see more playing time if Cleveland’s playoff hopes begin to fade.

Advertisement

Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders?

If the Browns reach the point of replacing Joe Flacco, the first option would likely be Dillon Gabriel. He has already appeared in two games this year, completing three of four passes for 19 yards and one touchdown.

Advertisement

see also Browns HC Kevin Stefanski makes bold forecast for Myles Garrett’s future

However, Gabriel has yet to prove himself in a full game. If he takes over and fails to meet expectations, the Browns would likely turn to Shedeur Sanders for a chance under center.